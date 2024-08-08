HGS Agent X stands out in CX space with innovative AI approach

Hinduja Global Solutions today announced the tripling of growth for active users and clients for HGS Agent X, a first-of-its-kind holistic contact center accelerators that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) for intelligent experience management, making it the cornerstone for top-tier contact center operations.

Since its launch in 2022, HGS Agent X has revolutionized productivity, sales, and bottom-line results for over 1,300+ agents across diverse industries worldwide, ensuring instant return on investment (ROI). With HGS Agent X, organizations are seeing an average increase of 15-20% in sales conversion rates and up to a 20% decrease in frontline support costs.

