HGS Agent X stands out in CX space with innovative AI approach

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Hinduja Global Solutions today announced the tripling of growth for active users and clients for HGS Agent X, a first-of-its-kind holistic contact center accelerators that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) for intelligent experience management, making it the cornerstone for top-tier contact center operations.

Since its launch in 2022, HGS Agent X has revolutionized productivity, sales, and bottom-line results for over 1,300+ agents across diverse industries worldwide, ensuring instant return on investment (ROI). With HGS Agent X, organizations are seeing an average increase of 15-20% in sales conversion rates and up to a 20% decrease in frontline support costs.

Recent Gold recognition from the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service underscores HGS Agent X's ability to speed up decision-making processes and operational efficiencies, in order to solve critical contact center challenges, all while delivering an outstanding customer experience.

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

