Sensex settles 151 pts lower; Nifty below 25,950

The key equity benchmarks closed with modest cuts today, tracking weak cues from Asian markets. The Nifty settled below the 25,950 mark. Realty, IT and consumer durables shares declined, while metal, PSU bank and media stocks advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 150.68 points or 0.18% to 84,628.16. The Nifty 50 index lost 29.85 points or 0.11% to 25,936.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.12% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.06%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,929 shares rose and 2,230 shares fell. A total of 173 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.80% to 11.95. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index declined 1.05% to 944.60. The index rose 0.77% in the past three trading sessions. Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.42%), SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 1.59%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.54%), Sobha Ltd (down 1.52%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.4%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.93%), Lodha Developers Ltd (down 0.77%), Anant Raj Ltd (down 0.77%), DLF Ltd (down 0.57%) and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.41%) fell. Stocks in Spotlight: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declined 1.26%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 28.09% to Rs 749.48 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 585.08 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 6.25% YoY to Rs 2,929.24 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Bata India dropped 6.81% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 73.3% to Rs 13.90 crore on a 4.3% drop in net sales to Rs 801.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Raymond fell 2.59% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 81% to Rs 11.38 crore despite an 11.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 527.69 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Sai Silks Kalamandir surged 0.92%. The companys standalone net profit jumped 68.6% to Rs 40.08 crore on 27.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 444.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. JK Tyre & Industries rallied 3.59% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 64% to Rs 221.40 crore on 10.8% increase in net sales to Rs 4,011.31 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

TTK Prestige surged 8.75% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 21.51% to Rs 64.24 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 52.87 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 11.15% YoY to Rs 833.70 crore in Q2 September 2025. Aditya Birla Real Estate dropped 3.73% after the firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15.74 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 2.58 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income dropped 58.94% year on year (YoY) to Rs 113.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Suraj Estate Developers surged 8.84% after the companys net profit rose 4% year-on-year to Rs 33.1 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 31.8 crore in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, profit jumped 56% from Rs 21.3 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 144.6 crore, up 33% YoY from Rs 109.1 crore in Q2 FY25 and up 9% sequentially from Rs 132.5 crore in Q1 FY26.

Newgen Software Technologies soared 10.36% after the company reported a 16.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.7 crore on an 11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 400.8 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Dynamic Cables fell 6.73%. The company has reported a 41% rise in net profit to Rs 19.6 crore on a 20.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 281.6 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25. Total expenses increased by 17.8% YoY to Rs 256.41 crore during the quarter. Indus Towers rose 3.41%. The company has reported a 17.3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,839 crore despite a 9.7% increase in revenue to Rs 8,188 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Megasoft was locked in 5% upper circuit after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Sigma Advanced Systems UK has signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of a 100% stake in Nasmyth Group, United Kingdom. Global Markets: Most European indices traded lower as investors awaited key central bank decisions scheduled for this week. The US Federal Reserve began its two-day meeting on Tuesday and is widely expected to deliver a 25-basis-point rate cut on Wednesday. The Bank of Japan will also announce its policy decision the same day, with analysts expecting it to keep rates unchanged. Asian indices ended lower as investors weighed fresh geopolitical developments. US President Donald Trump met Japans new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo on Monday to discuss defense cooperation, trade, and the $550 billion US investment package announced earlier this year.

Market sentiment, however, remained supported by optimism over US-China trade progress after negotiators in Kuala Lumpur finalized a draft framework aimed at avoiding new tariffs. In South Korea, third-quarter GDP rose 1.7% year-on-year, surpassing expectations of 1.5% and marking the strongest growth in over a year. The expansion was led by higher exports and manufacturing output, which climbed 6% and 3.3%, respectively. Overnight, Wall Street ended sharply higher. The S&P 500 advanced 1.23% to close at 6,875.16, its first finish above the 6,800 mark. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.86% to 23,637.46, driven by gains in chipmakers such as Nvidia, while the Dow Jones added 0.71% to 47,544.59.