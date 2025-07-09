Union Bank of India slides after reporting 3% QoQ decline in total deposits

Union Bank of India slipped 3.63% to Rs 144.80 after the public sector lender reported a 2.54% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in total deposits to Rs 12,39,936 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared to Rs 12,72,247 crore as of 31 March 2025.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, however, total deposits rose 3.63% from Rs 11,96,548 crore as of 30 June 2024.

The bank recorded 6.75% YoY growth in domestic advances, which stood at Rs 9,38,152 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared to Rs 8,78,797 crore a year earlier. However, it marked a 0.83% decline QoQ from Rs 9,45,976 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Domestic CASA deposits stood at Rs 4,03,096 crore during the quarter, reflecting a 0.92% YoY increase and a 5.43% QoQ decline. The banks total global business as of 30 June 2025 stood at Rs 22,14,480 crore, registering a 5.01% YoY and 1.80% QoQ increase. Global gross advances rose 6.83% YoY but declined 0.85% QoQ, reaching Rs 9,74,544 crore as of 30 June 2025. Total domestic deposits stood at Rs 12,39,510 crore, up 3.62% YoY and down 2.54% QoQ during the period under review. Union Bank of India is engaged in the business of treasury operations, corporate and wholesale banking, retail banking operations, and other banking operations. The Government of India held a 74.76% stake in the bank. As of 31 March 2025.