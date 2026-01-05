Volumes soar at Netweb Technologies India Ltd counter

Netweb Technologies India Ltd clocked volume of 62.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.29 lakh shares

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, SJVN Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 January 2026.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd clocked volume of 62.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.40% to Rs.3,278.00. Volumes stood at 2.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd notched up volume of 18.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.52% to Rs.751.80. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd registered volume of 12.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.16 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.64% to Rs.1,559.80. Volumes stood at 59233 shares in the last session. Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 14.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.16% to Rs.734.60. Volumes stood at 1.76 lakh shares in the last session. SJVN Ltd recorded volume of 817.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 134.12 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.00% to Rs.87.19. Volumes stood at 822.65 lakh shares in the last session.