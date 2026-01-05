Sobha climbs after Q3 sales value surges 52% YoY in FY26

Sobha rallied 4.39% to Rs 1557.60 after the company's total sales value climbed 52.33% to Rs 2,115.2 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1388.6 crore in Q3 FY25.

New sales area stood at 13,70,340 square foot (sq.ft), registering the growth of 34.83% compared with 10,16,367 sq.ft in corresponding quarter last year.

Average price realization increased 12.98% to Rs 15,436 per sq.ft compared with Rs 13,663 per sq.ft posted in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, the company launched three projects across three cities, with saleable area of 9,32,171 sq.ft, taking cumulative new launches for 9M of FY 2026 to 2.58 million sft.