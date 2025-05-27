Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 58.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 733.74 crore

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes rose 58.40% to Rs 17.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 733.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 681.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.06% to Rs 72.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.65% to Rs 3067.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2699.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

733.74681.033067.642699.294.765.195.224.2628.3420.81118.9174.1724.0814.8797.9958.6917.6311.1372.9543.93

