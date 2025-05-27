Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HB Portfolio reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

HB Portfolio reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 88.48% to Rs 4.30 crore

Net loss of HB Portfolio reported to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 88.48% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 48.46% to Rs 27.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.3037.32 -88 27.8454.02 -48 OPM %-43.261.90 -9.5214.66 - PBDT-1.771.33 PL 2.788.76 -68 PBT-2.080.86 PL 1.957.97 -76 NP-3.061.52 PL -0.057.02 PL

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

