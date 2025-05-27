Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 349.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.70% to Rs 53.92 crore

Net profit of Simmonds Marshall rose 349.23% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 53.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 174.85% to Rs 8.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.10% to Rs 207.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 192.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

