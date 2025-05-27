Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 349.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 349.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.70% to Rs 53.92 crore

Net profit of Simmonds Marshall rose 349.23% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 53.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 174.85% to Rs 8.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.10% to Rs 207.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 192.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales53.9248.27 12 207.60192.04 8 OPM %12.699.45 -11.879.06 - PBDT4.872.47 97 16.669.43 77 PBT2.910.66 341 8.982.12 324 NP2.920.65 349 8.963.26 175

