Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 30.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 34.30% to Rs 198.57 crore

Net profit of Goldiam International rose 30.70% to Rs 23.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.30% to Rs 198.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 147.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.87% to Rs 117.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.54% to Rs 780.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 602.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales198.57147.86 34 780.98602.87 30 OPM %18.2616.19 -20.4318.97 - PBDT39.3327.42 43 178.84128.19 40 PBT37.5925.74 46 172.52122.09 41 NP23.1217.69 31 117.0390.81 29

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

