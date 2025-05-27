Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 30.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.30% to Rs 198.57 croreNet profit of Goldiam International rose 30.70% to Rs 23.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.30% to Rs 198.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 147.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.87% to Rs 117.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.54% to Rs 780.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 602.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
