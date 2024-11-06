Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 71.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.38% to Rs 705.90 crore

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes rose 71.98% to Rs 18.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.38% to Rs 705.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 746.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.705.90746.005.983.5929.5917.0924.3114.0418.1110.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News