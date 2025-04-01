Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hi-Tech Pipes records 24% growth in FY25 sales

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Achieves annual sales of 4.85 lakh MT

Hi-Tech Pipes reported strong sales performance for Q4 FY25 and fiscal year ended 31st March 2025. The company achieved annual sales of 4,85,447 MT in FY25, its highest-ever yearly volume, reflecting a 24% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 3,91,147 MT in FY24. Quarterly sales for Q4 FY25 stood at 1,16,032 MT, marking an 8% YoY increase from 1,07,721 MT in Q4 FY24, driven by sustained demand across infrastructure and construction sectors

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

