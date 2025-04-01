Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quess Corp fixes record date for demerger

Quess Corp fixes record date for demerger

Image
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Record date is 15 April 2025

Quess Corp has fixed 15 April 2025 as record date for purpose of ascertaining the shareholders of Quess Corp (Demerged Company) who will be entitled to receive fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- each of the Digitide Solutions (Resulting Company 1) and Bluspring Enterprises (Resulting Company 2).

Accordingly, 1 equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up of the Resulting Company 1 shall be issued and allotted for every 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up held by equity shareholders of the Demerged Company, and 1 equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up of the Resulting Company 2 shall be issued and allotted for every 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up held by equity shareholders of the Demerged Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyundai sells 7.62 lakh units in FY24-25

TVS Motor Company records 13% jump in FY25 sales volumes

TVS Motor Company Q4 sales performance update

TVS Motor Company records 17% growth in March sales

Kernex Microsystems -KEC consortium bags Rs 85.14 cr kavach project

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story