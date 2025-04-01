TVS Motor Company records 17% growth in March sales

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 17% with sales increasing from 354,592 units in March 2024 to 414,687 units in March 2025.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 16% with sales increasing from 344,446 units in March 2024 to 400,120 units in March 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 14% with sales increasing from 260,532 units in March 2024 to 297,622 units in March 2025.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 15% with sales increasing from 171,611 units in March 2024 to 196,734 units in March 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 27% with sales increasing from 131,472 units in March 2024 to 166,297 units in March 2025.

The electric vehicles recorded a growth of 77% with sales increasing from 15,250 units in March 2024 to 26,935 units in March 2025.

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 23% with sales increasing from 91,972 units in March 2024 to 113,464 units in March 2025. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 83,914 units in March 2024 to 102,498 units in March 2025.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered a growth of 44% with sales increasing from 10,146 units in March 2024 to 14,567 units in March 2025.

