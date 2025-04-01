TVS Motor Company Q4 sales performance update

TVS Motor Company announced that during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, two-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 14% with sales increasing from 10.32 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24 to 11.80 Lakh units.

Three-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 21% with sales increasing from 0.30 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24 to 0.37 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

Total exports registered a growth of 31% with sales increasing from 2.60 Lakh units in the last quarter of FY 2023-24 to 3.40 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News