Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company Q4 sales performance update

TVS Motor Company Q4 sales performance update

Image
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TVS Motor Company announced that during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, two-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 14% with sales increasing from 10.32 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24 to 11.80 Lakh units.

Three-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 21% with sales increasing from 0.30 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24 to 0.37 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

Total exports registered a growth of 31% with sales increasing from 2.60 Lakh units in the last quarter of FY 2023-24 to 3.40 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TVS Motor Company records 17% growth in March sales

Kernex Microsystems -KEC consortium bags Rs 85.14 cr kavach project

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 4.24 lakh tractors in FY25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 34% jump in tractors sales in March

Merino Shelters monetises its 6-acre land in Navi Mumbai

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story