TVS Motor Company records 13% jump in FY25 sales volumes

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
TVS Motor Company announced that during the financial year 2024-25, the company registered a growth of 13% with total sales increasing from 41.91 Lakh units in FY 2023-24 to 47.44 Lakh units.

Two-wheeler sales of the company registered a growth of 12% with sales increasing from 38.51 Lakh units in FY 2023-24 to 43.30 Lakh units in FY 2024-25.

Three-wheeler of the company registered 1.35 Lakh units in FY 2024-25 as against 1.46 Lakh units in FY 2023-24.

Total exports registered a growth of 18% with sales increasing from 10.13 Lakh units in FY 2023-24 to 11.95 Lakh units in FY 2024-25.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

