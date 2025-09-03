Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Highway Infra secures Rs 70-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Highway Infra secures Rs 70-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Highway Infrastructure announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 69.77 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll operations at the Muzaina Hetim Fee Plaza in Uttar Pradesh.

The LOA, issued on 2nd September 2025, pertains to the collection of user fees at Km 361.902 of the GorakhpurKasiaUP/Bihar Border section of National Highway-28. The contract also includes the maintenance and upkeep of adjacent toilet blocks, along with recouping consumable items.

The project is to be executed over a period of 365 days. In a regulatory filing, the company clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity and confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Highway Infra (HIL) is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company. Its core operations span tollway collection, EPC infra projects, and real estate development. The firm has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates 4, deploying advanced ETC and ANPR technologies.

The EPC arm has delivered over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under schemes such as PMAY and PMGSY. In real estate, HIL is expanding its footprint in Indore with residential and integrated township projects. For FY25, toll collection contributed over 77% of revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. As of 31 May 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 666.31 crore.

For the twelve months ended 31 March 2025, HIL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.40 crore on revenue of Rs 495.72 crore.

The scrip rose 0.21% to Rs 94.52 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

