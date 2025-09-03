Market near day's high; consumer durables shares climb for 5th day

The key equity indices traded with small gains in the early afternoon trade, amid strong services PMI data. Investors closely monitoring a crucial Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, which is widely expected to announce rate cuts on a range of goods. The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level.

Consumer durables stocks jumped for fifth consecutive trading session.

At 12:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 162.22 points or 0.20% to 80,320.41. The Nifty 50 index advanced 62.70 points or 0.26% to 24,641.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.86%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,530 shares rose and 1,405 shares fell. A total of 171 shares were unchanged. Economy: The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index was up from 60.5 in July to 62.9 in August. This indicated the steepest rate of expansion since June 2010. Demand buoyancy, efficiency gains and greater inflows of new business were some of the reasons firms gave for the upturn. August data highlighted a broad-based pick-up in growth of output across India's manufacturing and service sectors. Subsequently, the HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index rose from 61.1 in July to 63.2 in August, indicating the sharpest pace of expansion in over 17 years.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index gained 0.68% to 39,755.95. The index rallied 3.75% in the five consecutive trading sessions. Titan Company (up 1.63%), Whirlpool of India (up 1.47%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 1.17%), Bata India (up 1.01%), Blue Star (up 0.91%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 0.91%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 0.59%), V-Guard Industries (up 0.59%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.39%) and Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.37%) advanced. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.70% to 10.98. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 24,749, at a premium of 107.4 points as compared with the spot at 24,641.60.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 61.5 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 50.6 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price. Stocks in Spotlight: Quadrant Future Tek rallied 4.01% after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 128.91 crore from RailTel Corporation of India. Shree Digvijay Cement Company fell 1.58%. The company said that it is exploring a long-term strategic alliance with Hi-Bond Cement (India) (Hi-Bond). "The proposal, and execution of any related transaction documents, will be subject to approval by the board of directors of the company, which is scheduled to consider the matter at its meeting on 04 September, 2025," the Jamnagar-based cement maker said in a statement.