Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharika Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sharika Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd, Shish Industries Ltd, Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd and Jai Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2025.

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd, Shish Industries Ltd, Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd and Jai Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2025.

Sharika Enterprises Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 17.86 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99593 shares in the past one month.

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd soared 16.21% to Rs 310. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10101 shares in the past one month.

Shish Industries Ltd surged 15.26% to Rs 9.59. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd rose 14.44% to Rs 186.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jai Corp Ltd added 13.54% to Rs 161. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indus Towers slides as board approves African expansion

Indus Towers appoints Vineet Jain as chief supply chain management officer

Yen weakens near 149 amid political jitters

Barometers pare gains; Nifty below 24,600 level; pharma shares in demand

Quadrant Future Tek rises after securing Rs 129-cr Kavach System order from RailTel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story