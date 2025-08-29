Indus Towers appoints Vineet Jain as chief supply chain management officer

Indus Towers announced the appointment of Vineet Jain as the chief supply chain management officer (CSCMO) of the company, effective 3 September 2025.

The decision was approved by the companys board of directors based on the recommendation of the HR, nomination and remuneration committee.

In his new role, Jain will be responsible for overseeing end-to-end supply chain strategy, procurement, logistics, and operational efficiency across Indus Towers' Pan-India telecom infrastructure.

Vineet Jain brings over 25 years of leadership experience in supply chain management, P&L delivery, digital transformation, and business establishment. He has a strong track record in managing complex procurement systems, network modeling, and building agile supply chains.

Before joining Indus Towers, he was Senior Vice President Head of Supply Chain at Havells India, overseeing demand planning, logistics, warehousing, and supply chain excellence. He has also held leadership roles at Reliance Retail and Walmart India, where he helped establish their B2B e-commerce grocery operations and led supply chain functions. Earlier, he worked with GSK Consumer, Yum! Restaurants, Reckitt Benckiser, and NestlIndia in logistics, procurement, and planning roles. Jain holds a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from NIT Kurukshetra and an MBA in Supply Chain Management from IIM Mumbai. Indus Towers provides tower and related infrastructure and deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. As on 31 December 2024, Bharti Airtel owned 50.005% stake in the company.