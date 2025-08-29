Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indus Towers appoints Vineet Jain as chief supply chain management officer

Indus Towers appoints Vineet Jain as chief supply chain management officer

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indus Towers announced the appointment of Vineet Jain as the chief supply chain management officer (CSCMO) of the company, effective 3 September 2025.

The decision was approved by the companys board of directors based on the recommendation of the HR, nomination and remuneration committee.

In his new role, Jain will be responsible for overseeing end-to-end supply chain strategy, procurement, logistics, and operational efficiency across Indus Towers' Pan-India telecom infrastructure.

Vineet Jain brings over 25 years of leadership experience in supply chain management, P&L delivery, digital transformation, and business establishment. He has a strong track record in managing complex procurement systems, network modeling, and building agile supply chains.

Before joining Indus Towers, he was Senior Vice President Head of Supply Chain at Havells India, overseeing demand planning, logistics, warehousing, and supply chain excellence. He has also held leadership roles at Reliance Retail and Walmart India, where he helped establish their B2B e-commerce grocery operations and led supply chain functions.

Earlier, he worked with GSK Consumer, Yum! Restaurants, Reckitt Benckiser, and NestlIndia in logistics, procurement, and planning roles. Jain holds a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from NIT Kurukshetra and an MBA in Supply Chain Management from IIM Mumbai.

Indus Towers provides tower and related infrastructure and deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. As on 31 December 2024, Bharti Airtel owned 50.005% stake in the company.

The company reported 9.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,736.8 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,925.9 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations, however, increased by 9.1% YoY to Rs 8,057.6 crore in the June25 quarter.

Shares of Indus Towers rose 0.85% to Rs 338.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FMCG stocks play safe haven role as market ship rocks in rough seas

CG Power gains after arm establishes OSAT facility in Gujarat

Stock Alert: Afcons Infra, CG Power, AGI Infra, Belrise Inds

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

INR retreats in opening trades as tariff concerns weigh

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story