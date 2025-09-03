Crisil Ratings reaffirms Prism Johnson's rating at 'A1+'

Prism Johnson (PJL) said that Crisil Ratings has reaffirmed its 'Crisil A1+' rating on the commercial paper programme of the company.
Crisil Ratings stated that the rating reflects the healthy business risk profile supported by PJLs position as a prominent cement player in the central region, its established presence in the domestic ceramic and vitrified tiles industry along with being one of the leading players in the ready-mix concrete (RMC) business and structural improvement in the operating efficiency of the Cement and HRJ Divisions.
The rating also factors in the healthy liquidity and financial risk profile maintained.
These strengths are partially offset by susceptibility to fluctuations in input costs and realisations, cyclicality in the industry and exposure to intense competition.
The agency further said that a weakening of the financial risk profile, with the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remaining above 4 times, could exert downward pressure on the rating.
Lower-than-expected liquidity, either due to a low cash balance or high utilisation of fund-based limits, may also weigh negatively. A slower-than-expected turnaround in profitability across the Cement, HRJ, and RMC divisions and large debt-funded capital expenditure that exposes the company to project risks could lead to a rating downgrade.
Prism Johnson is an integrated building materials company, with a wide range of products such as cement, RMC, tiles and bath products. The PJL group currently has three divisions - Cement, HRJ, and ready-mix concrete (RMC). Further, it has a 51% stake in its general insurance subsidiary, RQBE General Insurance Company (RQBE).
The scrip advanced 0.70% to currently trade at Rs 151.05 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app