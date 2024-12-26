Hilltone Software & Gases standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.95% to Rs 2.07 crore

Net profit of Hilltone Software & Gases rose 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.95% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.071.671.9310.780.180.190.140.160.110.09

