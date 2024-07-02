Hilton Metal Forging Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Allcargo Gati Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd, Prime Focus Ltd and Rajnish Wellness Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 July 2024.

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 81.36 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Gati Ltd lost 9.83% to Rs 100.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd crashed 8.79% to Rs 728. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13433 shares in the past one month.

Prime Focus Ltd corrected 7.78% to Rs 134.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54371 shares in the past one month.

Rajnish Wellness Ltd fell 7.50% to Rs 5.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 84.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 101.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

