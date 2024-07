Man Infraconstruction announced that MICL TIGERTAIL LLC has been incorporated in the State of Miami, Florida, USA as a JV entity of MICL Global, INC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

MICL Global, INC is expected to contribute capital of us $ 2 million approximately in MICL TIGERTAIL LLC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp