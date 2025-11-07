Himadri Speciality Chemical allots 1 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Himadri Speciality Chemical has allotted 1,00,17,200 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each upon conversion of equivalent number of warrants on 07 November 2025. Consequently, the issued and paid up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 50,44,94,950/- consisting of 50,44,94,950 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

