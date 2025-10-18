Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 30.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.80% to Rs 1071.03 crore

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 30.51% to Rs 176.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.80% to Rs 1071.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1136.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1071.031136.9221.7318.31253.93210.40236.54197.30176.66135.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News