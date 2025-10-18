REC standalone net profit rises 10.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 15084.13 crore

Net profit of REC rose 10.50% to Rs 4425.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4005.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 15084.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13571.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15084.1313571.1897.3299.685559.385045.525552.805039.624425.864005.47

