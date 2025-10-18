JSW Energy consolidated net profit declines 17.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.91% to Rs 5177.42 crore

Net profit of JSW Energy declined 17.41% to Rs 704.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 853.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 59.91% to Rs 5177.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3237.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5177.423237.6657.8852.041764.511396.74955.491004.93704.68853.25

