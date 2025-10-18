Tejas Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 90.33% to Rs 256.67 crore

Net loss of Tejas Networks reported to Rs 307.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 275.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 90.33% to Rs 256.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2655.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.256.672655.16-114.4320.14-372.01484.31-472.99410.51-307.13275.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News