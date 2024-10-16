Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 34.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 13.18% to Rs 1136.92 crore

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 34.50% to Rs 135.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 100.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 1136.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1004.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1136.921004.52 13 OPM %18.3115.70 -PBDT210.40151.53 39 PBT197.30139.10 42 NP135.36100.64 34

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

