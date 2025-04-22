Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 35.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.59% to Rs 1134.64 croreNet profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 35.10% to Rs 155.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.59% to Rs 1134.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1176.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.26% to Rs 555.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 410.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 4612.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4184.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content