Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 35.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 3.59% to Rs 1134.64 crore

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 35.10% to Rs 155.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.59% to Rs 1134.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1176.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.26% to Rs 555.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 410.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 4612.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4184.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1134.641176.95 -4 4612.634184.89 10 OPM %20.5615.25 -18.5215.41 - PBDT238.07178.34 33 861.14623.72 38 PBT224.35165.73 35 806.17573.86 40 NP155.58115.16 35 555.62410.77 35

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

