Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 194.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Himalaya Food International rose 194.32% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.95% to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10.2210.6440.1220.684.172.292.590.882.590.88

