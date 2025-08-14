Akash Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 51.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.38% to Rs 21.21 crore

Net profit of Akash Infraprojects declined 51.43% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 44.38% to Rs 21.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21.2114.696.1810.010.550.650.260.360.170.35

