Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit rises 2.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kunststoffe Industries rose 2.27% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.97% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.063.0915.0314.240.640.630.610.600.450.44

