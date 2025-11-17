Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 32.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.04% to Rs 11.05 crore

Net profit of Himalaya Food International rose 32.68% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.04% to Rs 11.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11.0511.2839.0030.764.303.462.722.052.722.05

