Himalaya Food International to convert promoter loans into rights issue entitlements

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Himalaya Food International announced that three lenders from the promoter group who had lent an amount totalling Rs 17.01 crore to the Company for payment of OTS to banks; prior to the Rights offer have conveyed their consent to convert the loan amounts towards the promoter's entitlement of Rights issue.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

