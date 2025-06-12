Silverline Investment & Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 52.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Silverline Investment & Finance Pvt reported to Rs 52.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 43.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 193.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 73.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.88% to Rs 7.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.