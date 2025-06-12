Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt standalone net profit rises 57.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.82% to Rs 4770.71 crore

Net profit of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt rose 57.18% to Rs 248.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 158.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 4770.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4083.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.02% to Rs 93.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.49% to Rs 19052.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18960.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.