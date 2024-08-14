Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit declines 57.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.21% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Hind Aluminium Industries declined 57.98% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.21% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.250.38-200.00-115.792.577.182.496.882.375.64

