Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 29.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.96% to Rs 492.66 croreNet profit of Optiemus Infracom rose 29.29% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.96% to Rs 492.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 281.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales492.66281.58 75 OPM %4.584.77 -PBDT20.8515.86 31 PBT15.0911.97 26 NP12.149.39 29
