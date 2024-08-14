Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 29.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.96% to Rs 492.66 crore

Net profit of Optiemus Infracom rose 29.29% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.96% to Rs 492.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 281.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.492.66281.584.584.7720.8515.8615.0911.9712.149.39

