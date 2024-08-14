Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 84.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.03% to Rs 192.56 crore

Net profit of Pokarna rose 84.65% to Rs 33.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.03% to Rs 192.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 161.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.192.56161.7831.6928.6157.0039.0045.6427.7833.0917.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp