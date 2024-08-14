Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 84.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.03% to Rs 192.56 croreNet profit of Pokarna rose 84.65% to Rs 33.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.03% to Rs 192.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 161.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales192.56161.78 19 OPM %31.6928.61 -PBDT57.0039.00 46 PBT45.6427.78 64 NP33.0917.92 85
