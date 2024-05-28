Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Inox Wind Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, MSTC Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 May 2024.

Inox Wind Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 147.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 180.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd crashed 5.98% to Rs 125.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80769 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd tumbled 5.95% to Rs 1452.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd corrected 5.89% to Rs 906.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29838 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup slipped 5.58% to Rs 68.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36394 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

