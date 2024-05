Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from North Central Railway for Provision of EI based Automatic Signaling with continuous track circuiting and other Associated works along with suitable indoor alterations in Electronic interlocking /RRI/PI stations enroute in Dhaulpur-Gwalior Section of Jhansi division of North Central Railway. The project size is of Rs 72.73 crore.

