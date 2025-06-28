Sarda Energy & Minerals receives consent to operate coal gasifier plant

Sarda Energy & Minerals announced that Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board, Raipur has granted, to the Company, under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the Consent to Operate Coal Gasifier Plant of capacity 3606.15 Nm3/hr for Pellet Plant at Raipur.

