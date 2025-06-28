Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarda Energy & Minerals receives consent to operate coal gasifier plant

Sarda Energy & Minerals receives consent to operate coal gasifier plant

Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Sarda Energy & Minerals announced that Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board, Raipur has granted, to the Company, under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the Consent to Operate Coal Gasifier Plant of capacity 3606.15 Nm3/hr for Pellet Plant at Raipur.

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

