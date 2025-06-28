Amber Enterprises India to acquire majority stake in Power-One Micro Systems

Through its subsidiary - ILJIN Electronics (India)

Amber Enterprises India announced that ILJIN Electronics (India) (ILJIN), a Material Subsidiary of the Company, has on 27 June 2025 entered into a Share Purchase Agreement and Shareholders' Agreement with Power-One Micro Systems (Power-One) and other parties (as detailed in the annexures to this disclosure) for the acquisition of a majority stake in Power-One. Incorporated on 30 March 1998, Power-One is a prominent player and offer comprehensive solutions of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), solar inverters, solar power plants, UPS solutions, EV chargers and other products to wide spectrum of customers.

Pursuant to the said acquisition by ILJIN, Power-One will become subsidiary of ILJIN and Step-Down subsidiary of the Company i.e. Amber Enterprises India.