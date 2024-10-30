Volumes jump at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Capri Global Capital Ltd witnessed volume of 190.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 161.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares

Redington Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 October 2024.

Capri Global Capital Ltd witnessed volume of 190.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 161.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.56% to Rs.211.36. Volumes stood at 47866 shares in the last session.

Redington Ltd clocked volume of 145.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.74% to Rs.181.19. Volumes stood at 7.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 18.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.99% to Rs.2,446.00. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd saw volume of 47425 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4359 shares. The stock dropped 7.63% to Rs.45,228.95. Volumes stood at 2266 shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 16.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.12% to Rs.459.85. Volumes stood at 77168 shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

