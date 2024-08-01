NSE SME Aprameya Engineering makes a strong debut

Shares of Aprameya Engineering were quoting at Rs 75.60 on the NSE, a premium of 30.34% compared with the issue price of Rs 58. The scrip was listed at Rs 72, a premium of 24.14% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its upper limit of 5% over its listing price. The scrip was listed at Rs 72, a premium of 24.14% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its upper limit of 5% over its listing price. The counter hit a high of Rs 75.60 and a low of Rs 72. About 15.38 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Aprameya Engineering's IPO was subscribed 128.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 July 2024 and it closed on 29 July 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 56 to Rs 58 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 50,40,000 shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.53% from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet incremental working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Aprameya Engineering on 24 July 2024, raised Rs 8.31 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14.34 lakh shares at Rs 58 per share to 7 anchor investor.

Aprameya Engineering is a healthcare infrastructure company specializing in setting up and maintaining critical care units like ICUs, NICUs, and PICUs. They also construct operation theaters, dialysis centers, and prefabricated wards. In addition, they supply high-tech medical equipment like patient monitoring systems, cardiology devices, and radiology equipment to hospitals. As of June 2024, the company has 43 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 65.16 crore and net profit of Rs 3.45 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

