Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Clinitech Laboratory climbs on listing day

BSE SME Clinitech Laboratory climbs on listing day

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Clinitech Laboratory were quoting at Rs 120.75 on the NSE, a premium of 25.78% compared with the issue price of Rs 96.

The scrip was listed at Rs 115, a premium of 19.79% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 120.75 and a low of Rs 110. About 3.23 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Clinitech Laboratory's IPO was subscribed 36.99 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 July 2024 and it closed on 29 July 2024. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 96 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 6,02,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 61.57% from 83.65% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for expansion of diagnostic centres and general corporate purpose.

Clinitech Laboratory is a diagnostic services company with 8 centers in Thane and Navi Mumbai. They offer over 150 types of medical tests, including blood work, immunology, and pathology. The company employs 85 people.

More From This Section

NSE SME Aprameya Engineering makes a strong debut

Ashok Leyland slides as total sales slips 8% YoY in July'24

ATF and Commercial LPG prices hiked

Hero MotoCorp commences operations in Philippines

IndusInd Bank launches 'PIONEER Private' to cater to HNI/UHNI segment

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 6.43 crore and net profit of Rs 0.37 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Swapnil's final underway, IND vs BEL Hockey at 1:30 PM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty tests 25,000; MidCaps, SmallCaps fall; Adani Energy zooms 9%

LIVE news: India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, forecasts IMD

Pharma firm Rubicon Research files draft papers for Rs 1,085-cr IPO

Stay alert in proceedings or lose chance to ask question: LS speaker to MPs

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story