BSE SME Clinitech Laboratory climbs on listing day

Shares of Clinitech Laboratory were quoting at Rs 120.75 on the NSE, a premium of 25.78% compared with the issue price of Rs 96.

The scrip was listed at Rs 115, a premium of 19.79% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 120.75 and a low of Rs 110. About 3.23 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Clinitech Laboratory's IPO was subscribed 36.99 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 July 2024 and it closed on 29 July 2024. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 96 per share.