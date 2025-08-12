JMJ Fintech standalone net profit declines 37.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.40% to Rs 5.07 crore

Net profit of JMJ Fintech declined 37.36% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.40% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.073.6946.1576.421.652.481.592.441.141.82

