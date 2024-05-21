Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 3.88%, Gains for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 3.88%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 686, up 3.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.26% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% gain in NIFTY and a 71.61% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 686, up 3.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 22557.9. The Sensex is at 74083.23, up 0.1%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has added around 10.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9608.8, up 3.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 106.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 689, up 4.19% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 68.26% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% gain in NIFTY and a 71.61% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 47.86 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

