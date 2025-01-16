SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 1.29%, up for third straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 744.7, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 11.87% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 744.7, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77056.18, up 0.43%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has added around 4.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22680.1, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 747.3, up 1.34% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is down 1% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 11.87% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 31.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

